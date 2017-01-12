painting, Travel, Travel Paintings, Travel Sketchbooks

Swedish Summertime – and the living is easy

Posted by alidunnell on

One of the things I learnt about Swedish people in the three years that I lived there, is that they really know how to celebrate and enjoy the summertime. In a country that is cold and dark for muc…

Source: Swedish Summertime – and the living is easy

4 Comments Add yours

  1. lenalimhamn says:
    January 12, 2017 at 2:11 pm

    Ha! Sååå sant! Sooo true!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    1. alidunnell says:
      January 12, 2017 at 4:44 pm

      You guys really over there in Sweden really have got a lot of things right!

      Like

      Reply
  2. thefamilynichols says:
    January 12, 2017 at 3:41 pm

    Reblogged this on thefamilynichols and commented:
    http://CashForInvite.com/?ref=115984

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  3. thefamilynichols says:
    January 12, 2017 at 5:44 pm

    Thanks for your support and you keep up the good work.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s