Markets around the World in paintings, sketches and photographs

market ˈmɑːkɪt/ (noun) a regular gathering of people for the purchase and sale of provisions, livestock, and other commodities.

Markets are a great place to people watch and to people sketch.

Amid the hustle and bustle of a busy street market you can very quickly become invisible. And it is when you are invisible and unnoticed that people act naturally and you get to see snippets of real life.

So, wherever I am travelling I always make sure I take a detour to a local market so I can capture in my sketchbook or on my camera some unposed and natural images of people going about their everyday life.

Below are some of my favourite photographs, sketches and paintings from markets around the world, in Tanzania, Bolivia, Thailand, Kenya, Vietnam, India and Mexico.

 

Dadas at Kivokoni Fish Market
Woman selling limes at a floating market in Bangkok, Thailand.
Market scene in Dar Es Salaam
Market sellers in Sucre, Bolivia.
Woman selling flowers in Anjuna market, Goa – from my India sketchbook.
Early morning bargains at the Kivukoni Fish Market in Dar Es Salaam, Tanzania
Women selling fish at Anjuna market in Goa, India.
Market Day in Sucre, Bolivia.
Early morning rush at the food market in Hoi An, Vietnam.
Selling fruit at the floating market in Bangkok, Thailand.
Fish Market in Hoi An, Vietnam.
Coming home from market in Mwanza, Tanzania.
Women in the market in Merida, Mexico
Selling Bananas in Kisii
Window shopping at a cloth market in Hyderabad, India.
Sketch of Central Market in Mwanza from my Tanzanian sketchbook
Marigold garlands for sale at Howrah Bridge Flower Market in Kolkata
Sketch of people inside Kivukoni Fish Market in Dar Es Salaam from my Tanzanian sketchbook
Christmas Shopping on Market Street in Mwanza, Tanzania.
Market sellers in Sucre, Bolivia.
Women selling bananas in Kisii, Kenya
Women selling jewellery on Vagator Beach in Goa, India
Women selling fruit and flowers in Anjuna Market, Goa, India.
Street Market on Bibi Titi Mohammed Street in Dar Es Salaam
Early morning light at Kivukoni Fish Market in Dar Es Salaam

 

  1. healingpilgrim says:
    January 17, 2018 at 3:24 pm

    Beautiful Ali! I love the colorful juxtapositions of photos, sketches, drawings, paintings. Wonderful idea, to show the different perspectives and what catches your eye.

    1. Ali Dunnell says:
      January 17, 2018 at 6:27 pm

      Thanks, as always, for the support – I’m currently in the process of turning some of these into some bigger paintings 🙂

  2. SommerKunst says:
    January 17, 2018 at 5:05 pm

    So beautiful! I am going to travel to East Africa next year for the first time and I will be making sure to to see lots fo markets 🙂

    1. Ali Dunnell says:
      January 17, 2018 at 5:37 pm

      Wonderful – it is such a lovely part of the world 🙂

