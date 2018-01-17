Markets around the World in paintings, sketches and photographs

a regular gathering of people for the purchase and sale of provisions, livestock, and other commodities.

Amid the hustle and bustle of a busy street market you can very quickly become invisible. And it is when you are invisible and unnoticed that people act naturally and you get to see snippets of real life.

So, wherever I am travelling I always make sure I take a detour to a local market so I can capture in my sketchbook or on my camera some unposed and natural images of people going about their everyday life.

Below are some of my favourite photographs, sketches and paintings from markets around the world, in Tanzania, Bolivia, Thailand, Kenya, Vietnam, India and Mexico.