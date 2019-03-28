In Transit in Cairo

On a recent journey from Nairobi to Stockholm, via Cairo and London, all of four of our flights were late. This resulted in a frustrating domino effect of missed connections, transit confinement and delay after delay after delay.

Transit is NOT a place I like to be.

For me being in transit is being stuck in a characterless generic air-conditioned airport lounge. Everybody is waiting to go somewhere, wanting to go anywhere and no one can get out.

Delays are frustrating and unfortunate, but when travelling with three young children, it is at best a humongous pain in the arse. When I discovered that one of the layovers was to be a ten-hour wait in Cairo airport, I was seriously miffed.

But on our arrival at Cairo airport we were told that because of the inconvenience we had endured, we could go to a nearby hotel. Here we could rest for a while and have a meal. This idea I liked.

It was then also suggested that in addition to this we could go on a tour of the sights of Cairo. This idea I liked a lot.

So we left our passports at the transit desk, left the airport through a secret door and spent a couple of hours taking an air-conditioned taxi tour Cairo and a fleeting visit to the Pyramids and the Sphinx.

Cairo street sign Egyptian number plate Cairo apartment block The River Nile Graffiti in Cairo Street scene in Cairo Shop in Cairo Islamic tiles in Cairo Flip flop shop in Cairo

EGYPTIAN HERO

Everywhere we drove there were these huge posters of football super striker and Egyptian hero Mohammed Salaah.

The Pyramids and the Great Sphinx of Giza

Lottie, Leon and Frida on the Great Pyramid of Giza, Egypt Much excitement in the taxi as the children had their first glimpse of the Pyramids, Egypt The Great Sphinx of Giza, Egypt Lottie, Leon and Frida at the Pyramids in Cairo, Egypt The Pyramids and the Great Sphinx of Giza in Cairo, Egypt The Dunnells at the Pyramids of Giza in Cairo, Egypt

The obligatory visit to the Egyptian perfumery

Here are a few photos and pages from my Egypt sketchbook, when I taught at the British Council in Cairo in 2005.

Cityscape from the citadel in Cairo, Egypt. Page from my Egypt Sketchbook Cairo through the railings of the Citadel, Egypt. Page from my Egypt Sketchbook Police at the Pyramids in Cairo, Egypt.

