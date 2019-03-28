Travels with my Art

Paintings and Photographs inspired by Travels Around the World

March 28, 2019

In Transit in Cairo

On a recent journey from Nairobi to Stockholm, via Cairo and London, all of four of our flights were late. This resulted in a frustrating domino effect of missed connections, transit confinement and delay after delay after delay.

Transit is NOT a place I like to be.

For me being in transit is being stuck in a characterless generic air-conditioned airport lounge. Everybody is waiting to go somewhere, wanting to go anywhere and no one can get out.

Delays are frustrating and unfortunate, but when travelling with three young children, it is at best a humongous pain in the arse. When I discovered that one of the layovers was to be a ten-hour wait in Cairo airport, I was seriously miffed.

But on our arrival at Cairo airport we were told that because of the inconvenience we had endured, we could go to a nearby hotel. Here we could rest for a while and have a meal. This idea I liked.

It was then also suggested that in addition to this we could go on a tour of the sights of Cairo. This idea I liked a lot.

So we left our passports at the transit desk, left the airport through a secret door and spent a couple of hours taking an air-conditioned taxi tour Cairo and a fleeting visit to the Pyramids and the Sphinx.

Driving around in a taxi through the streets of Cairo, Egypt

Driving around in a taxi through the streets of Cairo, Egypt

ThEse were some of the things that WE SAW ON our day out of transit in Cairo 
Cairo street sign
Egyptian number plate
Cairo apartment block
The River Nile
Graffiti in Cairo
Street scene in Cairo
Shop in Cairo
Cairo street sign
Egyptian number plate
Graffiti in Cairo
Street scene in Cairo, Egypt
Cairo apartment block
The River Nile
Cairo street sign
Graffiti in Cairo
Flip flop shop in Cairo
Islamic tiles in Cairo
Cairo apartment block
Graffiti in Cairo
EGYPTIAN HERO

Everywhere we drove there were these huge posters of football super striker and Egyptian hero Mohammed Salaah.

Huge billboard posters everywhere in Cairo of Egypt's footballing hero Mohammed Salaah

Huge billboard posters everywhere in Cairo of Egypt’s footballing hero Mohammed Salaah

The Pyramids and the Great Sphinx of Giza
Lottie, Leon and Frida on the Great Pyramid of Giza, Egypt
Much excitement in the taxi as the children had their first glimpse of the Pyramids, Egypt
The Great Sphinx of Giza, Egypt
Lottie, Leon and Frida at the Pyramids in Cairo, Egypt
The Pyramids and the Great Sphinx of Giza in Cairo, Egypt
The Dunnells at the Pyramids of Giza in Cairo, Egypt
The obligatory visit to the Egyptian perfumery

 

Here are a few photos and pages from my Egypt sketchbook, when I taught at the British Council in Cairo in 2005.

Cityscape from the citadel in Cairo, Egypt.
Page from my Egypt Sketchbook
Cairo through the railings of the Citadel, Egypt.
Page from my Egypt Sketchbook
Police at the Pyramids in Cairo, Egypt.

 

In Art, Photography, Travel, Travel Photography

Next Post

4 Comments

  1. Nicola Thompson March 28, 2019

    How annoying about the flights, but at least you had a good experience come out of it! how neat to be able to see Cairo! I was supposed to go a few years ago but had to cancel my trip becuase they broke out in civil war. One day, I will go. I hope the rest of your journeys go well!

    Reply

    • alidunnell March 29, 2019 — Post Author

      Cairo is a great city to visit – I has a real energy to it. I hope you make it there one day 🙂

      Reply

  2. thewonderer86 March 29, 2019

    That’s a great way to make the best out of bad situation!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

March 16, 2019

Cuba in photographs and sketches

February 26, 2019

Travelling back in time to where human life began – Olduvai Gorge in Tanzania

February 10, 2019

Fifteen Feisty Female Travellers you really should know about

© 2019 Travels with my Art

Theme by Anders Norén

Please wait...

Subscribe to the Travels with my Art newsletter

If you would like to be notified when a Travels with my Art article is published, then please enter your email address and name below.
SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER NOW
%d bloggers like this: